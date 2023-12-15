Concert with the Poor and for the Poor returns post-pandemic

Started in 2015, the concert series is dedicated to the underserved in society, with thousands of seats reserved for the homless, migrants, and more.

The Vatican is preparing to hold the fourth edition of its “Concert with the Poor and for the Poor,” a tradition that began in 2015 but was suspended during the pandemic years. The concert is dedicated to the disadvantaged of society and offers a beautiful musical experience combined with concrete gestures of charity.

According to a press release, the December 15 concert will reserve some 3,000 seats for less fortunate people, including the homeless, migrants, and those experiencing social hardship. These “guests of honor” are invited to participate through the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Service of Charity, as well as the many volunteer associations that support the dicastery’s endeavors. The concert event will include a dinner and the distribution of necessary daily items.

The “Concert with the Poor and for the Poor” is organized by Opera Nova Onlus and the choir of the Diocese of Rome, with sponsorship from the Governorate of the Vatican City State and the Dicastery for the Service of Charity. In its previous iterations, organizers drew famed orchestras to perform at the show, including: the Teatro Verdi of Salerno, the Roma Sinfonietta, the Italian Cinema Orchestra and the Choir of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia.

The 2023 concert will see conducting duties split between conductor Hope Scappucci and Msgr. Marco Frisina, who will each take turns leading the Orchestra and Chorus of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma. As in previous years, the 200 member Choir of the Diocese of Rome will be positioned behind the orchestra to provide vocals for the various pieces performed. Soprano Maria Grazia Schiavo – a Baroque and Bel Canto specialist – and South African tenor Levy Sekgapane will provide solo vocals throughout the concert.

The 2023 program includes a selection of masterpieces from Mozart, Rossini, Tchaikovsky, and Bethoven. These selected works of sacred music will be rounded out by holiday favorites like “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night” to celebrate the Christmas season. Visit the official website of the “Concert with the Poor and for the Poor” to learn more.