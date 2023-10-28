These concerts are not just great entertainment, but also a vehicle to raise awareness of the joy that can be found in a religious vocation.

The Daughters of St. Paul, affectionately referred to as “the Media Nuns,” are preparing to travel the US for a series of Christmas concerts, titled “Come to Bethlehem.” Named for their 2022 Christmas album, the show is expected to feature many of their recorded hymns and classic holiday songs in a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

For decades, the Daughters of St. Paul have been putting on Christmas concerts to ring in the season of peace and joy. The shows bring together the sisters’ devout Catholic faith, cheerful demeanor, and impeccable singing voices to create a Christmas spectacular that’s fun for the whole family. They even go so far as to choreograph some dance steps to give the show a little flair, as can be seen in a recording of their 2018 concert in Cleveland, featured below:

The choir of the Daughters of St. Paul produces quite a grand sound, completely unaided by microphones or amplifiers. More than that, however, they have a ball during their performances, displaying the joy and satisfaction that come from their religious life. In this, the concerts are not just great entertainment, but also a vehicle to raise awareness of the fulfillment that can be found in a religious vocation.

Their joy, as well as the high production value of the concerts, is in full display in a recording of their 2016 concert, featuring vibrant costume accessories that change between songs, as well as a backdrop that changes images to suit the current number.

The “Come to Bethlehem Tour” will begin with two nights in Boston, not far from their provincial house in Jamaica Plain, on December 9 and 10. From there, they travel to Mascoutah, Illinois, for a show on December 14. Next they’ll appear in St. Louis, Missouri, on December 15, and the tour will finish in New Orleans on December 20.

Tickets for all of the listed concerts are already on sale at the website of the Daughters of St. Paul. The sisters also have provided opportunities for sponsors to support their good works. Visit the Daughters of St. Paul and secure your tickets to this unique and wholesome Christmas concert series today.

Want a preview? Listen to their entire album 2022 Come to Bethlehem on Spotify. Then consider supporting the Daughters of St. Paul by purchasing the album on their official website.