Animals have played a role in Christianity from the beginning. Let's look at four saints (besides St. Francis) who had special friendships with animals.

St. Francis is the saint most popularly associated with animals. But there are other saints who have had special friendships with animals. Watch the video above to learn the stories of St. Vitus and the dogs … St. Jerome and the lion … St. Romedius and the bear … and St. Benedict and the raven.

Although these stories and traditions are hundreds of years old, they are still remembered and celebrated by communities in different parts of the world — including during the Feast of St. Vitus in Positano, Sicily, and at the spectacular Sanctuary of San Romedio in the Alps.