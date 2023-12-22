Bringing C.S. Lewis and Sigmund Freud back to life (Video)

Aleteia interviews actor Matthew Goode (C.S. Lewis) and director/co-writer Matthew Brown about the new film 'Freud's Last Session.'

Today sees the much-awaited release of the movie Freud’s Last Session starring Matthew Goode from Downton Abbey and The Imitation Game as C.S. Lewis, and the indomitable 85-year-old Anthony Hopkins, who’s appeared in a myriad of blockbusters including Shadowlands and Silence of the Lambs, as Sigmund Freud.

The movie sees the popular British writer and devout Christian go head-to-head with the leading psychoanalyst, Sigmund Freud, as they discuss the subject of God’s existence. In a film that is strangely dynamic and compelling, the actors give powerful and convincing performances of two of the greatest minds of the 20th century.

Aleteia had the opportunity to talk to Goode and director and co-screenwriter Matt Brown about the movie. See the video above.