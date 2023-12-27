New Year’s resolutions: Building stability and dependability

The act of making resolutions can be seen as a spiritual journey toward self-improvement and a deeper connection with our faith.

As a new year is in the horizon, it is common practice to make resolutions to improve our lives and move closer to our goals. From a Catholic perspective, the act of making resolutions can be seen as a spiritual journey toward self-improvement and a deeper connection with our faith.

Let’s explore three workable tips to help you keep your New Year’s resolutions, emphasizing how this commitment can help build stable relationships and foster dependability.

Root your resolutions in faith and virtue

The foundation of any resolution should be rooted in virtue. Consider aligning your goals with the teachings of the Church, its tradition, and the virtues exemplified in the Bible — or the lives of your favorite saints. Whether it’s practicing kindness, patience, humility, or devoting more time to prayer and reflection, connecting your resolutions to your spiritual values will not only give you a strong sense of purpose, but also contribute to your overall well-being.

Building stable relationships is often associated with the virtues of charity and understanding. By incorporating these virtues into your resolutions, you not only work toward personal growth, but also have a positive impact on your relationships with others. For example, resolving to cultivate a more forgiving and compassionate attitude can lead to stronger and more lasting relationships with friends, family, and your community.

Set realistic and measurable goals

A common reason many people struggle to keep their New Year’s resolutions is a lack of realistic planning and measurable milestones. From a Catholic perspective, setting achievable goals reflects the idea of stewardship — the responsible use of the gifts and talents God has given us.

When making your resolutions, break them down into smaller, more manageable steps. For example, if your goal is to strengthen your prayer life, set aside specific times each day for prayer and gradually increase the length of time as you become more accustomed to the practice. This approach allows you to track your progress and celebrate small victories, which strengthens your commitment to the resolution.

Reliability comes from consistency and accountability. By setting realistic and measurable goals, you demonstrate reliability to yourself and others. This reliability becomes a foundation of trust in your relationships, cultivating a sense of security and dependability.

Engage your community and seek accountability

The Catholic faith has a strong sense of community. Embrace this aspect by involving your parish or local community in your resolutions. Share your goals with friends, family, or members of your faith community who can offer support, encouragement, and even join you in similar endeavors.

Again, accountability is a critical factor in keeping resolutions. Partnering with others who share similar goals can create a network of support. This sense of shared accountability not only strengthens your commitment, but also fosters a sense of shared responsibility and reliability in your relationships.