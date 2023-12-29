We’re growing in prayer for 2024: Join in!

The 2024 Year of Prayer in preparation for the Jubilee '25 will be an opportunity for the whole Aleteia community.

Pilgrims of hope: That’s what we are in preparation for the Jubilee 2025. And as pilgrims and people of hope, we have no greater priority than growing in prayer.

The Aleteia community — both readers and journalists — are united in this goal. We’re delighted to be joining with you in this common endeavor. Invite your friends!

Throughout the year, we’ll have a focus on prayer, with a special emphasis on the Eucharist as part of the ongoing Eucharistic revival.

But already, the Aleteia archives has so many resources for our beautiful community.

By clicking here, you can scroll through dozens (maybe hundreds!) of articles related to prayer, with offerings for young families, liturgical living, and many others.

Then, I’d like to point out a special series created by our editorial director, Dominican Father Peter John Cameron. It’s called Prayer Is, and each installment is a short, but incredibly insightful, reflection on one aspect of prayer.

We already have so many how-to articles and explanation articles and reflection articles. And there’s much more to come.

It’s going to be a great 2024!