The Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God
Do pets go to heaven? A priest’s helpful explanation

Jaromir Chalabala | Shutterstock

Cerith Gardiner - published on 01/01/24

Fr. David Michael Moses has a wonderful answer to that tricky question asked by so many.

Pets are much loved members of the family. In fact, so much so that the thought of losing a beloved cat, dog, or even parrot can bring much pain to individuals, and especially children.

Therefore, when Fr. David Michael Moses explained the often-asked question of whether pets go to heaven, we had to share his thoughtful response with you.

At first the priest addresses the question from a rational theological point of view, but he also adds a very humane touch to his explanation, bringing lots of hope for our four-legged friends.

In the event of an animal’s death, Fr. David Michael’s answer is one that you’ll be happy to share with distraught younger members of the family, as well as with those whose pets offer a lifeline of companionship and devotion.

AnimalsFaithFamily
