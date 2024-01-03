The Capuchin Franciscans announced the news that the "Padre Pio" actor has fully entered the Church.

It was with much excitement that the Capuchin Franciscans friar from the Western America Province announced the actor Shia LaBeouf has been confirmed in the Catholic faith.

The announcement is wonderful news for the actor who has starred in the popular Transformers franchise, and more recently Padre Pio, and had previously been in the press concerning a number of serious allegations.

However, his role as the beloved saint from Pietrelcina took him down a path of spiritual enlightenment that allowed him to explore his past, seek forgiveness, and embark “on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church,” as shared by the Capuchins in their Facebook post.

The Franciscans also pointed out:

As Capuchin Franciscans, we believe in the transformative power of faith and the incredible impact it can have on one’s life. We are humbled and grateful to walk alongside Shia as he takes this important step in his spiritual journey.”

While asking the faithful to pray for LaBeouf as he continues his new spiritual journey, the friars point out what an inspiration his transformation can be for others.

Hopefully, as the father-of-one continues to broaden his knowledge and love of the Catholic faith, his example can be a reminder that it is never too late to explore different paths in life that can lead you to God and a sense of peace and fulfillment.