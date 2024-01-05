Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 05 January |
Saint of the Day – St. John Neumann
Aleteia logo
Travel
separateurCreated with Sketch.

A glimpse into the Monastery of Santa Maria de Vallbona

Cloister of cistercian monastery of Santa Maria of Vallbona de les Monges, Spain

trabantos | Shutterstock

Cloister of cistercian monastery of Santa Maria of Vallbona de les Monges, Spain

Daniel Esparza - published on 01/05/24

The Monastery of Santa Maria de Vallbona, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of the most important monastic sites in Catalonia.

The Monastery of Santa Maria de Vallbona is a Cistercian nunnery located in Vallbona de les Monges, in the comarca of Urgell, Catalonia, Spain. It is one of the most important monastic sites in Catalonia. Its church is a magnificent example of the transition between Romanesque and Gothic architecture.

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is more than 800 years old. Nestled in the Catalan countryside, it was founded in 1173 by King Alfonso II of Aragon, “The Chaste” – the first King of Aragon who was also Count of Barcelona.

This magnificent Cistercian monastery (as is often the case with these abbatial buildings) was once a beacon of spiritual and material wealth – and, in more ways than one, it still is.

Since its foundation, the Cistercian nuns of Vallbona have embraced a strict monastic lifestyle, guided by the Rule of St. Benedict. In typical Cistercian fashion, the nuns’ daily life revolves around silent contemplation, communal worship, and meticulous work. Indeed, the monastery has always been devoted to writing, copying, and preserving classic texts – theology, philosophy, science, literature. Following in the footsteps of their predecessors, the nuns of Vallbona still work on word processing. If medieval nuns were skilled scribes who meticulously copied and illuminated manuscripts in the scriptorium, contemporary nuns do so using word processing software.

The library of the abbey, together with the scriptorium, achieved great fame. For example, 14 codices from the 13th century were copied and illustrated by the old nuns and are kept in the archive, along with numerous old documents of great interest for regional and national historiography. The same goes for the pharmacy, which served all the villages of the barony: It has preserved documents from the 15th century.

Today, a small community of Cistercian nuns still call Vallbona Abbey home. More than a historical landmark, Vallbona Abbey is a living testament to human resilience and the great devotion of these daughters of the Church.

pedralbes1.jpeg
Read more:The Monastery of Pedralbes: A medieval urban cloister
The Escornalbou Castle in Riudecanyes, Spain
Read more:Exploring the former monastery-castle of Sant Miquel D’Escornalbou
Tags:
MonksSpain
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.