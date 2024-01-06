These short verses from Scripture can inspire you for the challenges and wonders to come in your year ahead.

Starting a new year can be the source of anxiety for many. After all, it’s a key moment in the year when we might feel pressure to say goodbye to things that were familiar to us, to confront difficulties, or to start afresh.

Therefore, as we step into the unknown, we can look to Scripture to provide us with a strong foundation for a positive and hopeful start to the new year. And these six uplifting quotes will certainly inspire you with positivity, hope, and unwavering faith in the journey ahead. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed and fulfilling year!

“For I know well the plans I have in mind for you, says the LORD, plans for your welfare, not for woe! Plans to give you a future full of hope.” Jeremiah 29:11

This verse reassures us that there is a divine plan for our lives, and it is one filled with hope and prosperity. It encourages us to trust in God’s unfolding purpose for our journey.

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13

A powerful reminder of the inner strength we can draw from our faith. No matter the challenges ahead, with Christ, we have the ability to overcome and achieve.

“The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom should I fear? The Lord is my life’s refuge; of whom should I be afraid?” Psalm 27:1

This verse instills courage and dispels fear, reminding us that God is our unwavering source of strength and protection. With Him by our side, there is no need to be afraid.

“Cast all your worries upon him because he cares for you.” 1 Peter 5:7

A comforting invitation to surrender our anxieties to God, trusting that He cares for us with a boundless and compassionate love. A perfect reminder to embrace peace in the midst of uncertainties.

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28

This verse encourages us to maintain faith even in challenging times, assuring us that God is continually working for our good. It emphasizes the importance of aligning ourselves with His purpose.

“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.” Deuteronomy 31:6

A source of great comfort, this verse reminds us that God is our constant companion. It encourages us to face the future with strength and courage, knowing that we are never alone.