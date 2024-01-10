This little girl cuddling up to a statue of Jesus is simply divine!

Take a few minutes to see how a statue of Jesus is brought to life by little Rose.

A video was recently posted on social media of a young girl in the arms of a statue of Jesus. And it is one of those moments you could watch on a loop.

The youngster, a little girl called Rose according to the post, approaches the statue of a Jesus who is crouched down — the perfect approachable height for little ones.

As she cuddles into Him, takes His hand, and looks into His eyes, you can see she seems blissfully happy. She appears not only confident in her ability to reach out to Him, she also seems to feel that this love is reciprocated.

And indeed, as the post points out, she seems to be responding to Jesus’ command in Matthew 19:14:

Let the children come to me, and do not prevent them; for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”

It’s this sort of moment that could encourage you to embrace your own faith and love for Jesus in the same manner as a child. There are no questions asked, just the belief that His love is unconditional.

The post was originally shared on Christmas Eve to celebrate Christ’s impending birth. However, as the traditional Christmas period extends to February 2 at Candlemas (the Presentation of the Lord at the temple) the video can prolong this celebration, and in fact it could be a reminder for the faithful to embrace their love of Jesus at any time of the year!