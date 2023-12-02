The Virgin Mary is undoubtedly the embodiment of the most perfect tenderness, and this little boy seems to feel it. In a video posted on her Instagram account on October 17, mother Nichole Lanthier shows her little boy, aged around two, rushing up to a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary. He wraps his arms around it in a burst of spontaneity that only children can have. Snuggled up against the statue’s heart, the toddler then raises loving eyes to Mary. The video has more than half a million likes.
Viral video of cute toddler hugging a statue of Mary
Instagram / nicholelanthier
Aleteia - published on 12/02/23
