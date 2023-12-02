Viral video of cute toddler hugging a statue of Mary

Love for Mary can be cultivated from an early age, as evidenced by this video: A toddler runs up to a statue and embraces it with heart-melting tenderness.

The Virgin Mary is undoubtedly the embodiment of the most perfect tenderness, and this little boy seems to feel it. In a video posted on her Instagram account on October 17, mother Nichole Lanthier shows her little boy, aged around two, rushing up to a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary. He wraps his arms around it in a burst of spontaneity that only children can have. Snuggled up against the statue’s heart, the toddler then raises loving eyes to Mary. The video has more than half a million likes.