At a recent wedding in Ireland, Fr. Joe shows how laughter can be the most important ingredient for any couple.

One of the wonders of social media is that we get to witness some marvelous events all around the world, even if it’s from the comfort of our homes. And this recently happened when Irish Daily shared a brief moment during a couple’s wedding ceremony.

In the short reel, the celebrant, Fr. Joe, is talking to the congregation and shares how he’d overheard one of the guests state before the nuptials that the priest from the Emerald Isle had a “fair culchie accent.”

(For those unaware of the term, it’s a pejorative term that means a thick rural Irish accent that isn’t so easy to understand for non-natives.)

However, what was particularly delightful about the whole story is that Fr. Joe didn’t take offense at the remark. In fact he seemed to take great pleasure in the incident and happily introduced the slightly sheepish guest to those gathered in the most timely manner. (Definitely worth the watch in the video below!)

While it might seem unusual to see such laughter during the solemnity of the wedding ceremony, Fr. Joe’s comments did serve an important purpose.

Married life often brings moments of stress and anxiety, especially when faced with serious problems. However, amongst all that seriousness it’s important for couples to find joy and laughter together. And Fr. Joe ensured this happened for this couple during their very first moments as man and wife.

The humorous priest also showed everybody just how important it is to be able to laugh at yourself, too!