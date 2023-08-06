Irish priest forgets key wedding moment, but recovers nicely

The lapse in memory was caught on camera and created laughter all around!

One of the key moments in a wedding ceremony is when the priest announces, “you may now kiss the bride.” While not officially part of the Rite of Marriage, the traditional kiss does provide everyone with a moment of relief that the vows have been exchanged, and that the celebrations can now truly begin.

So, at a recent wedding in Ireland, when the priest neglected to share these instructions with the newlyweds, the couple gave him a little reminder and his reaction was perfection.

We won’t spoil it for you, but take a look at the 30-second video below to see his totally witty and justifiable response that must have provided the happy couple with even brighter memories of their Big Day.