Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 06 August |
The Feast of the Transfiguration
Aleteia logo
Lifestyle
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Irish priest forgets key wedding moment, but recovers nicely

cartoon of crying bride and groom

Shutterstock | Nicoleta Ionescu

Cerith Gardiner - published on 08/06/23

The lapse in memory was caught on camera and created laughter all around!

One of the key moments in a wedding ceremony is when the priest announces, “you may now kiss the bride.” While not officially part of the Rite of Marriage, the traditional kiss does provide everyone with a moment of relief that the vows have been exchanged, and that the celebrations can now truly begin.

So, at a recent wedding in Ireland, when the priest neglected to share these instructions with the newlyweds, the couple gave him a little reminder and his reaction was perfection.

We won’t spoil it for you, but take a look at the 30-second video below to see his totally witty and justifiable response that must have provided the happy couple with even brighter memories of their Big Day.

Slán Abhaile Hallelujah as Gaeilge
Read more:Students singing Irish version of “Hallelujah” is exquisite
IRISH WEDDING TRADITION
Read more:11 Beautiful Irish wedding traditions for the modern bride
Tags:
IrelandMarriagePriest
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.