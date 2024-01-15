Yaffa Adar relied on Bocelli's music to keep her going while in captivity. His letter to her is a must-read.

Last October Yaffa Adar was one of approximately 240 people who were taken hostage by Hamas. Thankfully, the elderly woman was able to find a source of strength in the famous tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Apparently, the former hostage sang the Italian’s music in her head to try and cope with the ordeal. Thankfully Adar was released from captivity and has been able to share her experience with others.

In fact, news of the tenor’s impact on Adar reached members of his team while they were lighting candles for Hanukkah. They were in tears listening to the senior’s extraordinary coping mechanism and passed the news on to Bocelli, who was left so moved that he wrote a beautiful letter to his fan.

The whole letter can be heard in the video below, but to give you an idea, the devout father of three shared:

I truly would never have thought that my humble voice, this great gift I undeservedly received from the heavens, could one day turn out to be so important!”

He went on to explain, in what seems such a heartfelt manner, the extent to which Adar’s story was important to him, encouraging him to sing with “renewed enthusiasm, with renewed faith, with new energy.”

Erasing painful memories

Bocelli went on to say that he hoped to be able to meet Adar in person to sing for her, so he could “erase, as far as possible, the painful memory of terrible days, which I cannot even imagine.”

Adar was visibly very touched by the musician’s letter, clutching her heart as she heard his words, and describing it as an “honor” for her.

The letter shows not only shows Bocelli’s kind heart and humility, but it demonstrates his genuine love for his fans. And importantly, Yaffa Adar’s experience reminds us just how powerful music can be in our greatest moments and in our most difficult times.