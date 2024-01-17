Matt Maher to headline National Eucharistic Congress

The concert will take place on the final evening of the 5-day congress, Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Famed Canadian singer/songwriter and all-around Catholic hit-maker Matt Maher has been chosen as the headline performer at the 2024 National Eucharistic Congress. The nine-time Grammy Award nominee will put on a show after a selection of guest speakers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

According to the schedule of events of the Eucharistic Congress, found on its dedicated webpage, Matt Maher’s concert will close out the Revival Session, an event to be held on Saturday July 20, 2024, from 6:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Prior to the musical performance, the evening’s entertainment will be rounded out by keynote addresses from seven guest speakers, including Bishop Robert Barron, Mother Adela Galindo, and Catholic scholar Gloria Purvis.

Maher made several excellent releases in 2023, including an original rendition of “The Lord’s Prayer” and a reimagined “Go Tell It on the Mountain” with a full choir. During the season of Advent, Maher took a break from his musical releases to reflect on the Gospel readings for each of the four weeks. His talks were touchingly personal, giving viewers a glimpse into the humble mind of a Catholic songwriter.

Watch Matt Maher’s Advent reflections at Aleteia.

The National Eucharistic Congress will run from July 17 – 21 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lucas Oil Stadium, where most of the events will take place, can hold crowds up to 80,000 and the National Eucharistic Congress expects to regularly reach capacity, especially for Eucharistic Adoration. The congress will also feature a procession that will take attendees down a mile-long route through the streets of Indianapolis.

Registration is already open for the National Eucharistic Congress in July 2024. The registration fees offer different rates for different age groups, with free admittance for children 12 and below. Visit the official website of the National Eucharistic Congress to secure your tickets today.

Click here to listen to more music from Matt Maher.