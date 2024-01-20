Pauline Media releases two books on Eucharistic adoration

Both books were written by Sr. Marie Paul Curley, FSP, and feature a treasury of resources and prayers for Eucharistic adoration

During the Eucharistic Revival in the United States, Pauline Books & Media has released two new devotional books focused on Eucharistic adoration.

The first book is called Essential Eucharistic Adoration Prayers and features a wide variety of prayers, as the description on the website explains:

This collection of traditional and contemporary Eucharistic prayers draws from the Bible and the wisdom of the Church. Perfectly sized for prayer and travel, Essential Prayers for Eucharistic Adoration offers a rich selection of psalms, prayers, and litanies from scripture, the saints, and Catholic tradition; a guide to the Sacrament of Confession; the Eucharistic Mysteries of the Rosary; and hymns from the Rite of Benediction.

The second book, which will be released in February according to their website, is a revised and expanded version of Sr. Marie Paul Curely’s Eucharistic Adoration Prayer Book:

This beautiful treasury includes seven different hours of adoration, beautiful collection of prayers, litanies, personal prayers for before and after Mass, and Eucharistic prayers. Readers will discover the outpouring of spiritual gifts that spending time with Jesus will bring into every life. It’s perfect for anyone looking to deepen their relationship with Jesus, live the Eucharist more fully, and reconnect with the wholeness of life in Christ.

Both prayer books offer Catholics a wealth of resources for entering into the Eucharistic Revival, with the goal of helping Catholics grow deeper in their love of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist.