The culmination of God's action sanctifying the world in Christ ... Sign me up! Literally!

The Catechism tells us that the Eucharist is the culmination of God’s action sanctifying the world in Christ.

We can ask a priest to celebrate the holy Mass for a special intention. This is often done for our departed loved ones.

But, as St. Anselm suggests, shouldn’t we have Masses said for the living as well? So we can have that sanctifying action applied especially to those we love (and ourselves!)?

Learn more with the brief video above.

And if you need to go deeper in the topic of Mass intentions, check out the article below: