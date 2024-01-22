Catholic stories to inspire every week of the year

Emmy Award-winners Spirit Juice Studios shares new weekly series of videos highlighting Catholics and Catholic organizations making a positive impact.

Could you use a little inspiration and joy for 2024? Whether it’s the winter blues or facing the prospect of an American election year plus trillions of cicadas, plenty of things might be bringing you down going into this year.

Fortunately, you can sign up to get some “good news” in your inbox every week that’s sure to lift your spirits.

Spirit Juice Studios, an Emmy Award-winning production firm, put together a new 52 Stories video series designed to share the “good news” of the Catholic Church. The email series showcases one video each week telling the stories of people making a positive impact on the world by revealing God’s divine presence in daily life.

“Spirit Juice is blessed to work with so many inspiring Catholic clients who are making a positive impact on the world, and these stories deserve to be shared more widely,” said Rob Kaczmark, president and CEO of Spirit Juice Studios. “I’m so excited for people to start receiving these weekly videos that reveal the unsung heroes of the Catholic Church who act as God’s hands and feet on earth.”

A variety of stories

The videos in 52 Stories are all original productions of Spirit Juice Studios. The series features videos produced for the Knights of Columbus, Word on Fire, FOCUS, the USCCB, religious orders, dioceses, parishes, schools, non-profit organizations, seminaries, and more.

“You’ll see stories about the life-changing work of pro-life women’s centers, learn about the work of an NFL chaplain, hear the stories of holy men and women who are on the road to sainthood, and get an inside look at huge events in the life of the Church like World Youth Day, NCYC, and the FOCUS SEEK conference,” Kaczmark said. “The 52 stories that we have chosen are as diverse as the Church itself, but they all have Christ at their center.”

A “hunger for good news”

The first few videos rolled out in the early weeks of 2024 and are already getting a really positive reaction. Kaczmark shared with Aleteia:

There has been a strong response to this series so far and I think that is a testament to the power of storytelling and people’s hunger for good news. These are stories of hope and inspiration fueled by the work of ordinary Catholics, and I think that is appealing in these divisive times.

But if you haven’t signed up yet, don’t worry that you missed any. Whenever people sign up for 52 Stories, it will start them at the beginning of the sequence and they will receive a video once a week for one year from the date they sign up.

News of unsung heroes acting as Christ’s hands and feet on earth? More of this, please!

If you’d like to see more good news like this, check out 52 Stories and the rest of Spirit Juice’s inspiring videos. These are certainly the stories we want to hear in 2024.