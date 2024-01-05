9 Inspiring stories from 2023 to fill you with hope

Take a moment to reflect on all that was good from last year.

Sometimes when we start a new year, we can be eager to brush off all that went wrong the year before. However, it’s important to reflect on the many positive and inspiring things that also happened in 2023, at home and in the world at large.

To help you in your reflections, here are just a handful of stories that have not only inspired us but fill us with hope that 2024 will also be full of blessings and people who fill us with admiration.

A celebrity’s devotion to the Virgin Mary sparks discussion

The Virgin Mary is once more the source of inspiration when actor Mark Wahlberg’s open devotion to her generated much positive conversation on social media.

Mark Wahlberg’s devotion to Virgin Mary generates discussion

Star soccer player is baptized at 46

When the Brazilian soccer player Ronaldo decided to join the Catholic Church in his forties, he showed the world that we can be open to embracing our faith at any age, and at any stage in our life.

One of the world’s greatest soccer players, Ronaldo, baptized at 46

St. Joseph Academy High School football team sja_crusader_football | Instagram

College students honoring Our Lady

These football players take the time to pay their respects to the Blessed Virgin at every match. Watching them sing in Latin reminds us that the Catholic faith is still strong among today’s youth.

Listen to this football team singing “Ave Maria” in Latin

Excellent advice for when we’re feeling anxious

Fr. David Michael Moses continued to inspire us with his outlook on the role faith can play in our daily lives. This one particular piece of advice on dealing with anxiety resonated with many and is extremely helpful.

Priest offers a single word that can confront anxiety

Dame Maggie Smith in ‘The Miracle Club’ Sony Pictures

Movies with lessons that inspire

Last year saw a myriad of films with positive messages — from The Hill, which highlighted the power of faith, to the recent release of Freud’s Last Session,which put God’s existence in the spotlight. And the popular octogenarian Maggie Smith, from Downton Abbey, inspired us all with her performance in The Miracle Club.

The inspiring lesson from Maggie Smith in ‘The Miracle Club’

The strength of moms

It’s always wonderful to read how moms are inspired by their families to achieve great things. This particular mom was so determined to graduate that she wouldn’t let going into labor stop her from picking up her much-deserved certificate.

Pregnant mom graduates while in labor

The strength of preemies!

This incredible story reveals just how powerful the human body can be. Born dead at 23 weeks old, this baby boy went on to join the NFL this year.

Born dead at 23 weeks old, tiny preemie now drafted to NFL

Dog grieves at bishop’s funeral Roman Catholic Diocese of Gumaca via Facebook

A man’s best friend in life and death

Pictures of a bishop’s devoted four-legged friend grieving at his funeral broke hearts as they were shared on social media. Once again, we got to appreciate just how important it is to cherish the animals in our lives.

Heartbreaking images of dog grieving near Filipino bishop’s coffin

An everyday hero inspired by his faith

In this heart-stopping moment, a man dashed across the road and endangered his own life to rescue a woman in danger. He claimed his actions were the result of God’s intervention.

Man on “mission from God” as he sprints across highway to save woman