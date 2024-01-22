At 12 days post-partum, Hannah Neeleman brought along her youngest daughter to the beauty pageant.

You may remember Hannah Neeleman for her pro-life position when she won the beauty pageant for Mrs. American last year — at the time with seven young children at home — and then went back to the ranch to milk the cows.

When answering the question “When have you felt the most empowered?” Neeleman replied:

I have felt this feeling seven times now, as I bring these sacred souls to the earth. After I hold that newborn baby in my arms, the feeling of motherhood and bringing them into the earth is the most empowering feeling I have ever felt.”

And now the busy mom/ranch handler has shone a light on the beauty of motherhood again.

Posting on her popular Instagram account Ballerina Farm — combining her skills as a Juilliard-trained ballerina with her chaotic life on the family farm — Neeleman gave us a little update on her family and pageant life.

Beauty in motherhood

The mom of many turned up to the latest Mrs. American pageant with her eighth little bundle, Flora Jo, in her arms. However, to add to this astonishing achievement, the tiny Flora Jo was only 12 days old!

Naturally, as is always the case with social media, the post received mixed reactions. Some people felt that she was giving unrealistic expectations to new moms struggling with their babies.

(Although a few were quick to point out that going to the pageant allowed her a few days bonding with her baby and pampering time while her other children were cared for at home!)

However, others felt she did a great job in showing how family life can encourage us to be the best of ourselves.

As one person commented: “… She deserves applause for all she does, all she is able to handle, and giving women like me an incredible perspective at just how amazingly strong God has made us to be. God made HER for this time and no need to be jealous or judgemental. God has given her a word for us all. I see strength. I see family and God first.”