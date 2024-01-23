4 Bible verses to recite before meditation

St. Francis de Sales suggests the following Bible verses to recite before you meditate.

Christian meditation can take on a variety of forms and is a central part of any Christian’s prayer life.

For St. Francis de Sales, meditation is a key method of prayer that allows a sould to grow closer to God.

He explains in his book Introduction to the Devout Life that a person should recite a short Bible verse in preparation for a period of meditation:

Invocation is made as follows: your soul, having realized God’s Presence, will prostrate

itself with the utmost reverence, acknowledging its unworthiness to abide before His Sovereign Majesty; and yet knowing that He of His Goodness would have you come to Him, you must ask of Him grace to serve and worship Him in this your meditation. You may use some such brief and earnest words as those of David:

St. Francis de Sales lists the following verses, which come from the Psalms.

1

Cast me not away from Thy Presence, and take not Thy Holy Spirit from me.



2

Show me Thy Ways, O Lord, and teach me Thy paths.



3

Give me understanding, and I shall keep Thy Law: yea, I shall keep it with my whole heart.



4

I am Thy servant, O grant me understanding.



While you are not limited to these four Bible verses, they can provide a good start.