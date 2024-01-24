Jonathan Roumie talks to Aleteia about ‘The Chosen’ (Video)

With Season 4 coming to theaters, Aleteia sat down with Jonathan Roumie to talk about the hit show and how portraying Jesus challenges and inspires him.

Jonathan Roumie, who portrays Jesus in The Chosen, says of Season 4: “It’s gonna be a doozy!” But will Jesus ever miraculously “cure” Andrew’s four left feet? And what has Roumie learned from his experience of playing Jesus? Does he get annoyed at having to keep his hair long all the time? If Jesus were a musician like Roumie, which instrument would he play? For answers to all these questions and more, watch the video above, where Aleteia’s Anthony Cormy interviews the actor.

What should we expect from Season 4?

The Chosen season 4 had its Los Angeles premiere on January 20. Women’s World caught up with series creator Dallas Jenkins there. He said of the new season:

Throughout history, Christians and non-Christians have wrestled with issues of ‘Why does God allow evil?’; ‘Why do some people get blessings and others seem to be cursed?’; ‘Where is God when you’re experiencing challenge?’; ‘Where is Jesus in the midst of oppression?’ We really dive into that in Season 4.

Jonathan Roumie and fellow cast members filming Season 4 of “The Chosen” The Chosen | Fair Use via YouTube

A new season brings new challenges

Jesus and his followers will face increasing challenges as Season 4 unfolds. The powers that be feel threatened and will take increasingly desperate measures to end the ministry of the man from Nazareth.

The Chosen still had two weeks of filming left when the Hollywood writer and actor strikes hit last year. Fortunately, it was given an exemption and allowed to finish filming because it is produced by an independent production company.

For avid fans of The Chosen who have been eagerly awaiting new episodes, the wait will soon be over. On February 2, the first three episodes of Season 4 will be screened in select theaters. Episodes 4 – 6 will appear two weeks later, with the final two episodes showing up in theaters at the end of the month.

You can view the trailer for Season 4 of The Chosen below.