6 Bible verses for when you want to quit your job but can’t

If you're feeling overwhelmed at work or trapped in the day-to-day, look to these words from Scripture that will give you solace and help you cope.

There’s something very frustrating about feeling trapped in a job that’s not for you. However, those bills need to get paid and sometimes it seems there are no other options.

While the Bible may not explicitly address these modern job frustrations, these verses serve as spiritual support and encouragement, offering a positive perspective as you navigate the complexities of your work life:

“I have the strength for everything through him who empowers me.” Philippians 4:13

This verse reminds us that, with faith, we can find the strength to navigate challenging situations at work. Even when we feel stuck, God’s strength can guide us.

“Entrust your works to the Lord, and your plans will succeed.” Proverbs 16:3

When faced with job-related struggles, entrusting your efforts to the Lord can bring a sense of peace. It encourages us to rely on God’s guidance for success.

“For I know well the plans I have in mind for you — oracle of the Lord — plans for your welfare and not for woe, so as to give you a future of hope.” Jeremiah 29:11

In uncertain career situations, this verse reassures us that God has plans for our well-being. It offers hope for a positive future despite current challenges.

“Whatever you do, do from the heart, as for the Lord and not for others.” Colossians 3:23

This verse encourages us to approach our work with a positive attitude, as if we are working for the Lord. It can bring a sense of purpose and fulfillment to our daily tasks.

“Do not worry about tomorrow; tomorrow will take care of itself.” Matthew 6:34

When job-related stress weighs heavy, this verse reminds us to focus on the present moment. Trusting God’s providence can alleviate anxiety about the future.

“Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him, and he will act.” Psalm 37:5

This verse encourages us to surrender our concerns to God, trusting that He will intervene in our lives. It provides assurance that our faith will guide us through challenging job situations.