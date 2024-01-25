Only 4 letters in the New Testament were sent to individuals

Most of the letters in the New Testament were sent to communities or churches, and only 4 of the letters were sent to individual people.

What’s interesting about the New Testament is that is mainly made up of letters that were sent to specific communities.

Later on, the Church discerned the presence of the Holy Spirit within these letters and officially made them part of the canon of scripture.

Most of these letters are written to early Christian communities in places such as Ephesus, Corinth and Colossae.

However, four of the letters were originally addressed to individual people — two to Timothy, one to Titus, and one to Philemon.

Timothy

Paul, an apostle of Christ Jesus by command of God our Savior and of Christ Jesus our hope, To Timothy, my true child in the faith: Grace, mercy, and peace from God the Father and Christ Jesus our Lord. 1 Timothy 1:1-2

Titus

Paul, a servant of God and an apostle of Jesus Christ, to further the faith of God’s elect and their knowledge of the truth which accords with godliness, in hope of eternal life which God, who never lies, promised ages ago and at the proper time manifested in his word through the preaching with which I have been entrusted by command of God our Savior; To Titus, my true child in a common faith: Grace and peace from God the Father and Christ Jesus our Savior. Titus 1:1-4

Philemon

Although Paul’s letter to Philemon at first glance appears to be directed to the community that is part of Philemon’s house church. it is primarily concerned with the treatment of one of Philemon’s enslaved servants, Onesimus, who has been helping Paul and Timothy in their work, so it is in essence a personal letter.

Paul, a prisoner for Christ Jesus, and Timothy our brother, To Philemon our beloved fellow worker and Apphia our sister and Archippus our fellow soldier, and the church in your house: Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. Philemon 1:1-3

It’s interesting to reflect on how the Church held on to letters that were originally meant for individuals, but were then shared throughout the entire world.