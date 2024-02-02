Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 02 February |
The Feast of the Presentation of the Lord
Aleteia logo
News
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Canada to pause expansion of assisted suicide for mentally ill

Canada medicine

Matt Benoit | Shutterstock

J-P Mauro - published on 02/02/24

Rather than being prompted by bioethical or moral concerns, lawmakers said the Canadian healthcare system is simply not prepared for an expansion of MAiD at this time.

The Canadian federal government has announced a delay to the expansion of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) that would “allow” those with mental illness to pursue assisted suicide. Rather than being prompted by bioethical, moral, or religious concerns, however, lawmakers noted that they simply need more time to prepare the framework and medical personnel to sustain such an expansion

CBC reports that the announcement was made by Health Minister Mark Holland and Justice Minister Arif Virani outside the House of Commons. Holland explained that Canada’s healthcare system is simply “not ready” for the MAiD expansion.

He said the timeline for the delay would be decided when the government brings the new legislation to table. 

The decision to delay the expansion of MAiD was the conclusion of a panel of 15 Canadian MPs and Senators, formed to determine the viability of such a move in the Canadian healthcare system’s current form. After hearing testimonies from dozens of witnesses and experts, they determined that Canada is not prepared to expand MAiD at this time.

In 2021, legislators voted to expand MAiD to include those suffering from mental illness, but it was delayed for two years, originally scheduled to go into effect in March 2024. The new delay could be in place for some time, as there are many aspects that they would want to address before the expansion can go forward. 

The committee’s report suggested that the delay must be held until the government is “satisfied, based on recommendations from their respective departments and in consultation with their provincial and territorial counterparts and with Indigenous Peoples, that it can be safely and adequately provided.”

Furthermore, Holland noted several areas that needed to be strengthened in Canada’s healthcare system, including a bolstering of the ranks of its trained psychiatric professionals. There are, however, concerns about the criteria that would allow those with mental illness to qualify for MAiD. 

Conservative MP Michael Cooper went as far as to call for an indefinite pause to the proposed expansion, on the grounds that psychiatrists would find it difficult or even impossible to decide if a mental illness is beyond treatment. At least one mental health professional testified as much to the committee.

The Canadian government must now pass new legislation before the expansion would go into effect in March. Holland said that it was among their top priorities to pass a new bill before the deadline passes. 

EUTANAZJA
Read more:Canadian study on euthanasia cost ignores value of human life
hands mourning dead loved one
Read more:Canada man could not get chemo, but no wait for euthanasia
Pope Francis during his weekly general audience
Read more:Among the Pope’s biggest worries: Euthanasia’s march
Tags:
CanadaEuthanasiaHealth and Wellness
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.