Shannen Doherty wonders if God intervened in cancer therapy

The actor recently updated her fans with some positive news that she feels is a miracle.

The actor Shannen Doherty, who starred in the popular 90s TV series Beverly Hills 90210 and Charmed, first shared with her fans that she had breast cancer in 2015.

Since this initial diagnosis, the 52-year-old’s cancer went into remission in 2017, and then just a few years later she gave a sad update that the cancer was not only back, but it was at the advanced stage four, which is often incurable.

Along her journey the actor has not shied away from sharing with her fans the emotionally draining aspects of her life battling cancer. And in November last year, she said that the cancer had now reached her bones, as reported in the Independent. At the time she candidly said:

I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving… I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better.”

A miracle in the making?

However, in the latest update on her podcast Let’s Be Clear, Doherty explained that she’d received a new cancer infusion that didn’t seem to be having an effect at first. But she wanted to keep on with the treatment, sharing:

“After the sixth or seventh treatment, we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier… Do I call that a miracle? Yeah. For me, that happens to be a miracle right now.”

She went on to point out:

Breaking down that blood-brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug, a miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, ‘I’m gonna give her a break.’ Sometimes you’re looking for miracles in all the wrong places, and they’re right in front of your face.”

We pray that Doherty’s treatment continues to yield positive effects and that other people battling cancer will be inspired by her story to always look for their own miracles, no matter how small.

Of course, whenever a familiar face shares their story with cancer it reminds all of us out that cancer can strike anybody at any time. Therefore, it is crucial to look out for symptoms and do regular self-exams, especially in the case of breast cancer — you can follow the instructions as detailed by Mayo Clinic, for example.