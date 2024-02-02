Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 02 February |
The Feast of the Presentation of the Lord
Aleteia logo
Inspiring Stories
separateurCreated with Sketch.

These nuns have an unusual new monastic “product”

Nuns in the snow making snowmen

Instagram / abbaye_nd_neiges

Still image from the Instagram video posted by the nuns of Our lady of the Snow

Aleteia - published on 02/02/24

The nuns of Boulaur Abbey have humorously proposed an original way of supporting themselves during the snowy season: selling snowmen!

The Cistercian nuns of Boulaur, who moved to Our Lady of the Snows (Notre-Dame des Neiges) in Ardèche in December 2022, have certainly acclimatized well to their new environment! Just look at their latest video, published on January 17 on their Instagram account. 

Our Lady of the Snow…men?

In a virginal setting reminiscent of the world of Narnia, they revealed to their followers their idea for relaunching their economic activity. And the least we can say is that it’s original! “As a young community, we’re looking for an economic activity that will enable us to support ourselves,” explains one of the sisters in front of the camera (in French, of course). In view of the snowfall—and of the name itself of their abbey—what could be more appropriate than to sell… snowmen?

But shipping them by mail could be a bit cumbersome. So to keep things simple, “we offer them in liquid form, in plastic bags, a bit like goldfish bags.” What a practical solution, especially since the snowmen can’t be guaranteed cold transportation!

Even if you don’t speak French, you can enjoy this tongue-in-cheek video, especially the last part. The nuns are clearly having fun! No translation is needed for the smiles on their faces.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Abbaye Notredamedesneiges (@abbaye_nd_neiges)

The Cistercian nuns of Boulaur Abbey moved to Our Lady of the Snows in 2022. The abbey in the heart of the archdiocese of Cévennes had already been occupied by Cistercians in the past. The monastery houses the relics of St. Charles de Foucauld, who stayed there twice. In fact, he entered the consecrated life, received his monastic training, and celebrated his first mass here. 

The 450 hectares of land are now occupied by eight sisters, aged 31 to 73. All this is done in an atmosphere of joy and good humor, which attracts both the faithful and the curious.

Signature_de_la_Charte_de_Fondation
Read more:These French nuns are multiplying thanks to the prayers of a young woman who died at 21
ST MARY MAJOR
Read more:How a snowy day in August led to one of the world’s most ancient spots to venerate Mary
Tags:
FranceNunsSocial Media
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.