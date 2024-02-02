These nuns have an unusual new monastic “product”

The nuns of Boulaur Abbey have humorously proposed an original way of supporting themselves during the snowy season: selling snowmen!

The Cistercian nuns of Boulaur, who moved to Our Lady of the Snows (Notre-Dame des Neiges) in Ardèche in December 2022, have certainly acclimatized well to their new environment! Just look at their latest video, published on January 17 on their Instagram account.

Our Lady of the Snow…men?

In a virginal setting reminiscent of the world of Narnia, they revealed to their followers their idea for relaunching their economic activity. And the least we can say is that it’s original! “As a young community, we’re looking for an economic activity that will enable us to support ourselves,” explains one of the sisters in front of the camera (in French, of course). In view of the snowfall—and of the name itself of their abbey—what could be more appropriate than to sell… snowmen?

But shipping them by mail could be a bit cumbersome. So to keep things simple, “we offer them in liquid form, in plastic bags, a bit like goldfish bags.” What a practical solution, especially since the snowmen can’t be guaranteed cold transportation!

Even if you don’t speak French, you can enjoy this tongue-in-cheek video, especially the last part. The nuns are clearly having fun! No translation is needed for the smiles on their faces.