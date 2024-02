Do you need a release from so many things binding us in our frantic lives?

We might wonder why would Jesus pray?

This Sunday we hear:

Rising very early before dawn, he left

and went off to a deserted place, where he prayed.

What was it about solitude and silence that attracted him? There’s something that we want to reach out and touch, just as Jesus did.

