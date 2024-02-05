Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: St. Agatha
3 Essential biblical parables on prayer that Jesus gave us

Jesus gave us three essential parables on prayer that we should all read and learn from.

Jesus would often teach his disciples through parables. This included parables on various aspects of Christian living, such as prayer.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church highlights three of Jesus’ parables on prayer.

Three principal parables on prayer are transmitted to us by St. Luke:

The first, “the importunate friend,” invites us to urgent prayer: “Knock, and it will be opened to you.” To the one who prays like this, the heavenly Father will “give whatever he needs,” and above all the Holy Spirit who contains all gifts. [Lk 11:5-13]

The second, “the importunate widow,” is centered on one of the qualities of prayer: it is necessary to pray always without ceasing and with the patience of faith. “And yet, when the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on earth?” [Lk 18:1-8]

The third parable, “the Pharisee and the tax collector,” concerns the humility of the heart that prays. “God, be merciful to me a sinner!” The Church continues to make this prayer its own: Kyrie eleison! [Lk 18:9-14]

CCC 2613

Each of these parables highlight a different aspect of prayer that we should incorporate into our own lives.

If we want to grow in prayer, we should revisit these parables and learn how to pray urgently, without ceasing and with a humble heart.

