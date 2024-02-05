Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 05 February |
Saint of the Day: St. Agatha
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

A miraculous encounter with a possible future saint

web3-padre-dolindo-ruotolo

www.dolindo.org

Philip Kosloski - published on 02/05/24

Don Dolindo Ruotolo was admired by St. Padre Pio, and reportedly visited a priest 27 years after Ruotolo's death.

Not many outside Italy know about Don Dolindo Ruotolo, even though St. Padre Pio highly regarded him as a holy man during his life.

Don Dolindo Ruotolo was a Catholic priest in Naples, Italy, dying a natural death on November 19, 1970. He is most well-known for his “Surrender Prayer” that is often prayed as a novena.

According to a Catholic Exchange article, Monsignor Giacomo Pappalardo, a member of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints in 1997, met Ruotolo during a miraculous encounter 27 years after Ruotolo’s death.

After celebrating Mass, Pappalardo saw an elderly priest holding a “bag of stones.”

Ruotolo said to Pappalardo after learning of his position, “Are you going to make me a saint?” he exclaimed lightheartedly. “Well, there is one small detail,” Monsignor Pappalardo joked back. “To be proclaimed a saint, you first have to be dead and in heaven!”

A few weeks later a parishioner showed Pappalardo a picture of Ruotolo and he immediately recognized him as the priest he met.

The stones were also a tell-tale sign, as Ruotolo used to hold the bag of stones as an act of penance.

Currently Ruotolo’s cause for canonization is open and he is referred to as a “Servant of God.”

HEART OF JESUS
Read more:“Jesus, you take care of it”: Prayer of a priest Padre Pio admired
CHRIST CRUCIFIED
Read more:Jesus said there is no better novena than this one, and it has only 11 words
Tags:
ItalyPadre PioSaints
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.