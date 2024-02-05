Prep for Lent: 7 Lenten kits for kids

Check out these 7 easy-peasy kits for kid-friendly Lent preparation without having to do tons of planning or reinventing the wheel.

As much as Catholic parents and educators everywhere want to teach children all about this important liturgical season, we’re all busy and life gets in the way.

If you want to press the easy button on Lent planning this year, while still making sure to live the season in a deep and enriching way, check out these 7 kits for Lenten preparation. Ash Wednesday will be here before you know it, so make sure to order your kit soon!

Faith and Family Collective Lent Kit, $10

This Lenten Family Reflection Kit explores the milestones of Jesus’ life and death and calls families to follow in His footsteps. The kit includes reflection card puzzle pieces that join together to tell the story of Jesus’ life, prayer pebbles that represent a prayer intention, Scripture verses, activities, and more.

Holy Heroes Lent Survival Kit, $31.90

Designed to make Lent fruitful, this kit includes a Lent and Easter Seasons Calendar for the fridge, a Lenten Road to Easter sticker calendar, a coloring book about Jesus’ Passion, How to Have a Fruitful Family Lent pamphlet, and a Paschal Candle Kit to celebrate the end of Lent.

Catholic All Year Kits, $10-$68

While not an “all in one” kit, you can choose a number of helpful tools from the Catholic All Year shop to encourage family prayer and devotion during Lent. Options include a Crown of Thorns Kit to encourage good deeds during Lent, a beautiful wooden Lent countdown board, a sacrifice bean jar set, a tabletop Stations of the Cross, and a “bury the Alleluia” kit.

Catholic Family Crate Lent, Triduum, & Easter Bundle, $79.99

The whole bundle comes with more clever kid-friendly activities and tools than you can shake a stick at, including Stations of the Cross for Kids cards, Lent and Triduum liturgical art prints, and feast day cupcake toppers for the Easter season. Or you can get just the Lent sticker calendar with daily reflections for $4.99.

Catholic Family Crate Holy Week Kit, Free

How can busy parents, teachers, religious education programs, and parishes celebrate Holy Week with children in between work, school, Mass, and life? Check out this simple and child-centered resource celebrating the Passion, death, and resurrection of Christ. Simply download and go! This kit includes coloring pages, activity sheets, Scripture, songs, and more.

Faith and Family Collective Ashes to Alleluia Kit, $10

This Lenten Family Reflection Kit is meant to encourage families by giving the “why” and the “how.” The cards included in this kit explain the meaning behind different Lenten practices and holy days and give simple, concrete ways to live them out together, using stickers and a desert map to record the journey.

Catholic Book Publishing Lent & Easter Kit, $302.40

Best suited to a parish group or classroom with lots of kids, this kit includes dozens of Easter and Lent books for children of all ages as well as coloring books related to the liturgical season.