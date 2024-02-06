8 Great names from early Christian saints for a baby boy

Take inspiration from these Church greats to name your own newborn son.

If you’re expecting a little bundle of joy, you’ll no doubt be on the hunt for the perfect moniker. And there’s no better way to celebrate your faith by choosing a name with historical and spiritual significance.

Therefore, take a look at these saints from centuries ago who would provide a wonderful source of inspiration for any little boy. Not only have you got a little brief background about the saint, you’ll also see why the name could be the perfect fit.

St. Augustine (354-430)

Augustine of Hippo was a renowned theologian and philosopher whose writings shaped Western Christianity. Despite a youthful rebellious phase, he underwent a profound conversion and became a bishop and Doctor of the Church.

Why a great choice: Augustine’s journey from a life of indulgence to one of deep spirituality can inspire a child to overcome challenges and embrace a path of virtue. Also, who could resist the cute diminutive of “Auggie”?

St. Sebastian (c. 256-288)

Sebastian was a Roman soldier who secretly converted to Christianity. He was meant to be executed by arrows for his faith, but he survived, only to later be martyred by cudgeling.

Why a great choice: Sebastian symbolizes strength, resilience, and unwavering faith. His story can encourage a child to stand firm in their beliefs, even in the face of adversity. Again, “Seb” or “Bastian” make sweet choices for a nickname.

St. Nicholas (c. 270-343)

You’ll no doubt be familiar with this name, as it belongs to the saint who inspired today’s Santa Claus. However, while he might not have lived in the North Pole, he was a Turkish bishop known for his generosity and kindness. Legend has it that he secretly provided dowries for three poor sisters, saving them from a life of destitution.

Why a great choice: Nicholas exemplifies generosity and caring for others. Naming a child after him could instill a spirit of giving and compassion.

St. Patrick (c. 385-461)

Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland, credited with spreading Christianity across the country. He famously used the shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity, and there are numerous legends about the saint that speak of his unwavering faith and heroism — such as chasing out all the snakes from the Emerald Isle.

Why a great choice: Patrick’s story is one of missionary zeal and cultural integration. Naming a child after him can celebrate the importance of faith and cultural understanding. And of course, it is a great name that comes with an even better feast day!

St. Benedict (c. 480-547)

Benedict of Nursia is the founder of the Benedictine Order. His Rule became a guide for monastic life, emphasizing prayer, work, and community.

Why a great choice: Benedict’s emphasis on balance and order can be an inspiration for a child’s development, promoting a harmonious approach to life. And naturally it was the choice of name for the late Pope Benedict XVI.

St. Francis of Assisi (1181-1226)

Francis is known not only for his love of nature, but for his humility, and vow of poverty. He founded the Franciscan Order, emphasizing simplicity and service to the poor and has inspired many to care for all of God’s creatures.

Why a great choice: Francis’ connection to nature and humility can inspire a child to appreciate the world around them and cultivate a compassionate and humble heart. One little issue: if they follow in his footsteps, they might want you to introduce a farmyard into your family home.

St. Ignatius of Loyola (1491-1556)

Ignatius was the founder of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits). His Spiritual Exercises have guided countless individuals in deepening their relationship with God.

Why a great choice: Ignatius’ commitment to spiritual growth and discernment can be a source of inspiration for a child navigating life’s choices and challenges. It’s also an unusual name if you want something more individual.

St. Cyril of Alexandria (c. 376-444)

Cyril was a prominent theologian and Bishop of Alexandria. He played a key role in defining the doctrine of the Incarnation, emphasizing Christ’s dual nature as fully human and fully divine.

Why a great choice: Cyril’s intellectual contribution to Christian theology can inspire a child to embrace learning and critical thinking, fostering a deep understanding of their faith. And you never know, may be your own little chap might be able to understand the complexities of faith to his buddies!