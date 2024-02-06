Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Why adoration is an essential type of prayer

Adoration reminds us that we are creatures and that God is our Creator, deserving all of our attention and love.

Adoration is a foundational type of prayer that should be part of every Christian’s spiritual life.

This does not refer to only Eucharistic adoration, but to all types of prayerful adoration, both inside a church and at home.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church gives a brief summary of adoration in its section on prayer:

Adoration is the first attitude of man acknowledging that he is a creature before his Creator. It exalts the greatness of the Lord who made us and the almighty power of the Savior who sets us free from evil.

CCC 2628

This is an important type of prayer, as it reminds us of our place in the world and helps prevent us from being too prideful.

Sometimes we are tempted to think that we are “god,” but adoration corrects that temptation and forces us to look upon the Creator of all.

The Catechism continues its commentary on adoration:

Adoration is homage of the spirit to the “King of Glory,” respectful silence in the presence of the “ever greater” God. Adoration of the thrice-holy and sovereign God of love blends with humility and gives assurance to our supplications.

CCC 2628

Whether we are at home or kneeling inside a chapel, we are challenged to adore God and marvel at his divine majesty.

