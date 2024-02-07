John Wayne’s journey to the Catholic faith (Photo gallery)

Born Marion Morrison in a small Iowa town, John Wayne would become Hollywood's biggest star. His fascinating journey to God was longer and more arduous.

Though John Wayne died 45 years ago, for many he still epitomizes the American spirit. His iconic roles in Hollywood westerns and war films cemented him in people’s imaginations as the epitome of strength, decency, and courage.

What is lesser known is the fact that John Wayne was a Catholic convert. Though his formal reception into the Church did not take place until two days before his death from cancer, Wayne’s turning to Catholicism was actually a long and quiet process.

View the PHOTO GALLERY below to learn more about John Wayne’s journey to the Catholic faith.

Note: Readers who wish to know more about John Wayne and his faith journey should read John Wayne: The Life and Legend by Scott Eyman, and Oasis: Conversion Stories of Hollywood Legends by Mary Claire Kendall.