Thursday 08 February
Saint of the Day: St. Josephine Bakhita
‘Time for God’ will enliven your Year of Prayer (Video)

Caroline Fischer - published on 02/08/24

What does it mean to pray contemplatively? If, like me, you have always found praying 'from the heart' difficult, you will want to watch the video below.

I don’t know about you, but I have always felt contemplative prayer to be difficult. Praying “from the heart,” as Pope Frances has encouraged us to, sounds simple enough, but… How do I even begin? Is it just a matter of letting my feelings express themselves to God? That sometimes seems to work, but it is hard to maintain a prayer life that is just based on my feelings.

Fortunately, a good friend of Aleteia has recommended a wonderful book that I have found extremely helpful. Time for God by Jacques Philippe is the perfect book to get your prayer life jump-started as we enter the Year of Prayer.

Watch the video above to learn more. And feel free to share your own prayer tips in the comments below.

2024 Year of PrayerBooksPrayer
