For nearly two decades the popular actor has been on a mission to provide foster children with homes that allow them to thrive.

Christian Bale, celebrated for his roles in Hollywood hits like Empire of the Sun and the Batman series, is embarking on an extraordinary journey with a mission close to his heart.

Since the birth of his daughter Emmeline in 2005, the actor, who is famed for roles that see his weight fluctuate dramatically, has been on a quest to make a difference in the lives of children in foster care in California,

He explained that when Emmeline was born, “I found myself trying to imagine what it would be like if we weren’t around. At the same time, I was doing all-night searches for what was going on in LA proper and where we could help,” according to The Guardian.

Recently, Bale and his wife Sibi led a tour of a groundbreaking new village in Palmdale, California, where they plan to establish 12 foster homes, and a spacious community center spanning 7,000 square feet. This visionary project aims to keep siblings together in the foster care system, providing them with a supportive environment to thrive.

A beacon of hope

As co-founder of Together California, the organization driving this initiative, Bale sees the village as a beacon of hope. He envisions it as a model for future endeavors, urging Californians to join in supporting their own children in need. The father-of-two pointed out:

Imagine the absolute pain and the trauma of losing your parents or being torn from your parents, and then losing your brothers and sisters on top of that. That’s no way to treat kids. And so, we will be the hub for that. I hope that this village will be the first of many, and I hope that people, Californians and Angelenos, know to come join us in opening our eyes to what’s happening right under our noses. These are our children, and we must help our children.”

Reflecting on his upbringing, Bale credits his late father, David, for instilling in him a sense of compassion and activism. David’s legacy of philanthropy and direct action inspired Bale to carry on the tradition of caring for others.

Bale’s father, an environmental activist, dedicated his life to causes like the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund and the Humane Society of the United States. His passion for helping those in need left a profound impact on Bale, shaping his commitment to making a difference. The actor shared. “I just admired the hell out of my dad in that way that he went out of his way to care for other people.”

“Stunned and mad”

Bale’s journey to create this village hasn’t been without challenges, but his determination remains unwavering after seeing the plight of foster kids in California:

I was stunned and mad to learn that we have more foster kids here than anywhere else in the country. I was also kicking myself for not knowing that before so I thought, ‘Well, this is it. Let’s focus on this.’ My wife and I decided that we were going to do everything we could in our power to change that.”

Moved by the staggering number of foster children in California, he and his wife have pledged to do everything in their power to change their situation.

Despite the hurdles, and the amount of time and dedication needed for the project, Bale remains resolute in his mission to provide a nurturing environment for vulnerable children. His vision for the village is a testament to his love for family and his belief in the power of community to uplift those in need.