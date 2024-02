In the Gospel this Sunday, we see a man who approaches Jesus with unimaginable misery.

The leper who approaches Jesus in the Gospel this Sunday is overwhelmed by unimaginable misery. But there is something even more overwhelming about him: Despite his crushing affliction, he remains a person of expectation. He has decided to live his life — not in despair, but — in hope.

~

Find Fr. Peter John Cameron’s reflection on the Sunday Gospel each week here.

Find his series of brief reflections on prayer here.

And his new series on the Eucharist here.