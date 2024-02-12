These Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth got into the pre-game spirit in true style and humor.

Yesterday saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. With the tight score of 25-22, we were wondering if the Chiefs had a little extra help from a group of big football fans at the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth.

In a recent post on social media site, X — formerly Twitter — the group of sisters were decked out in their cheerleading garb. And what is visibly noticeable from the short reel is the impressive amount of exuberance the seniors displayed as they prepped for the big game.

Considering the religious sisters are all older in their years, with some having mobility issues, they truly got into the spirit of things. Although, Sisters, playing ball in a kitchen area should be a strict no-no in any house!

The video of these Chiefs’ fans is delightful with a great dash of humor. And if you get to the end of the reel you’ll see a perfect moment in refereeing that will certainly make you smile.

Interestingly, on their website the Sisters of Charity state: “we … offer every loving service in our power to meet the critical needs of God’s people.” And something tells us that this love transcended into the needs of the Chiefs as they took to the field on Sunday to win yet another Super Bowl — and their second title in a row.