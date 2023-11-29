The photo of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes deep in prayer is part of his normal routine.

Since the revelation that pop star Taylor Swift is dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, football has been even more under the spotlight. It’s therefore wonderful that another Chiefs star,Patrick Mahomes, has been sharing his faith for football (and music) fans to see.

In a photo recently shared on the Real Kansas City Chiefs Fans Facebook page, Mahomes can be seen deep in prayer. As the post shared, this is a regular routine for the father of two, who began his routine of taking time to pray two hours before each game when he was in high school.

The popular player is an evangelical Christian. He discovered his faith when he was in middle school and has been devout ever since. And, as shared by Sports Spectrum, Mahomes previously explained:

Faith is huge for me … Before every game, I walk the field and I do a prayer at the goalpost. I just thank God for those opportunities and I thank God for letting me be on a stage where I can glorify Him. The biggest thing that I pray for is that whatever happens, win or lose, success or failure, that I’m glorifying Him.”

With the Chiefs currently in first place in the American Football League West division, Mahomes certainly seems to be having his prayers answered. And hopefully, as the season continues, the player can continue to glorify God in his play and in his wonderful example of faith.