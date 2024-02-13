Cyprian of Antioch for the Year of Prayer 2024

Son of the living God —

The prayer for this week during this Year of Prayer is that of St. Cyprian of Antioch (+304), who was a magician before his conversion. The prayer recounts the great generosity of God, begging that we might be generous in return to the Lord:

I beg you, Son of the living God —

you have worked so many miracles;

you changed water into wine at Cana to enlighten Israel;

you healed the eyes of the blind;

you restored hearing to deaf ears

and movement to paralyzed limbs;

you corrected the stammering tongue,

freed the possessed,

made the lame run like the deer,

raised up the dead,

and taking him by the hand you made Peter

walk upon the water, safe from sinking.

You, Lord, are the one who hears and protects me.

May your Spirit work in me;

your will be accomplished in me,

that I may be wholly yours,

all the days of my life. Amen.

