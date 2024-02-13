Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Priest offers excellent reason why we should go to Confession

Fr. David Michael

PIGAMA/Shutterstock | Photo Courtesy of Fr. David Michael

Cerith Gardiner - published on 02/13/24

Fr. David Michael Moses gives us a timely reminder of why it's important to reach out to your priest.

Fr. David Michael Moses often uses social media to share his insight into the Catholic faith. And he regularly explains things in a simple way — such as using a bag of chips to explain why we should use our time meaningfully — that can make you think about your religion, and how everyday life can strengthen it.

This can be particularly useful when you may question various aspects of Catholicism and how it affects you personally.

In fact, he recently posted a reel about Confession — a sacrament that some find difficult to embrace. And it’s understandable; it’s hard to admit your sins and weaknesses to someone representing God, but who is nonetheless, a human being capable of offering God’s forgiveness.

As Fr. Moses points out, people often ask:

“Can’t I just talk directly to God?”

It’s true that those reluctant of divulging their wrongs to a priest might prefer the approach of saving their revelations for when they pray to God Himself.

But, Fr. Moses points out why it’s important not to bypass your priest. And with Ash Wednesday falling tomorrow, his friendly reminder as to why it’s important to go to Confession couldn’t come at a better moment.

Therefore, if you want to kick-start Lent in the most positive way, be sure to head to church and see your priest. (Although some priests are happy to hear confessions in parking lots or even in airports — Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati was sure to ask for confession whenever he felt the need, including while walking in the street!)

The clergy are more than delighted to hear your confession and set you on the right path to have the most fulfilling Lent and Easter.

