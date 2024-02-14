Hallow sees most downloads in 1 minute after Super Bowl ad

With the 30-second ad Hallow ran during Super Bowl LVIII, its first televised advertisement, the prayer app rose higher than Netflix, Dominos, and ESPN.

After becoming the first prayer app to ever break into the Top 10 in the App Store, Hallow has found more success after its first televised commercial. The 30-second ad, featuring Mark Wahlberg and Jonathan Roumie, ran during Super Bowl LVIII. If you missed it, it can be viewed below.

While the ad featured both Mark Wahlberg and Jonathan Roumie (Jesus in The Chosen), Wahlberg took center stage as narrator, reading a prayer before inviting all viewers to pray with Hallow during the season of Lent. Wahlberg’s prayer went:

We take this moment to give you thanks. We thank you for this time to come together as a family, as friends, and as a country. Help us Lord, especially this Lent, to grow closer to you. Amen.

While the prayer was short, it had a quiet reverence to it that was especially striking when juxtaposed against all the glamor and bombast of the many attractions of the Super Bowl. The immediate response to the ad suggests that it resonated with viewers, because the downloads began to surge. In a tweet, Hallow CEO Alex Jones reported the most downloads in a single minute in Hallow’s history. For a brief time, the prayer app rose above Netflix, Dominos, and ESPN.