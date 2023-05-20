Hallow becomes first prayer app to reach Top 10 in App Store

The most popular prayer app in the world has passed 10 million downloads and 225 million prayers recorded, reaching #3 on the App Store.

In a major milestone, Hallow has become the world’s most popular prayer companion app, surpassing 10 million downloads and 225 million prayers completed by the last week of April. Alongside these laurels, Hallow has had the honor of becoming the first faith-based app to ever make the list of Top 10 apps in the App Store, beating out Netflix, Spotify, Instagram, Amazon, Tiktok, and even YouTube to take the number 3 spot.

It took Hallow’s dedicated and faithful team longer than 2 years to reach one million prayers, but gone are the days of slow results. According to a press release, Hallow app users logged an estimated one million prayers per day during Lent, in 2023. Their monumental growth since announcing 100 million prayers last September has led to even more interest in investors, allowing Hallow to secure an additional $50 million in series C funding. With their total raised funds reaching $105 million, the sky’s the limit for Hallow, and it shows in the massive amount of content the app provides.

With a simple and elegant design, Hallow makes it easy to fit prayer time into anyone’s schedule. It facilitates individual and group prayer sessions, sets reminders to help build a habit of prayer, and even allows one to document one’s own prayer journey with a journal. While its focus remains on prayer, Hallow has grown into a Christian community, complete with challenges, prayer groups, and over 3,000 meditations.

Top rate partners

The content is further rounded out with participation from Hallow’s many partners, such as Fr. Mike Schmitz’s Bible in a Year podcast, weekly sermons from Bishop Robert Barron, and an Audio Bible read by The Chosen’s Jonathan Roumie. Hallow has also recently added such personalities as Sister Miriam James-Heidland, Mario Lopez, and Mark Wahlberg to their ranks of contributors. Wahlberg commented on his partnership:

“My faith has always been an incredibly important part of my life and when the opportunity to collaborate with Hallow came up I knew it was what I wanted to jump into. My family and I love praying with the app and we’ve gotten such great stories from people whose lives have been changed through the app. Prayer can do powerful things.”

In the press release, Hallow founder Alex Jones shared one such story of the app’s propensity to touch people’s lives through prayer. He wrote of a woman, whom he refers to as Sarah, who told Hallow that the app helped her back up after she had hit rock bottom.

Saving lives, literally

Sarah, a young mother of three girls, fell into an addiction to alcohol and stimulants, as well as participating in a longstanding affair. When her husband found out that she had been cheating, he left and took the kids with him. Finding herself alone and even contemplating self-harm, she stumbled across the Hallow app. Sarah had never taken her faith seriously, but she decided to give Hallow a try. Jones wrote of the transformation that Sarah began to notice in herself:

“She realized, she told us, that in her darkest hour — when everyone she knew had left, everything she cared about had been destroyed — that the only person there with her in the darkness was Christ. She began praying with the app over a dozen times a day. And in her words, He picked her broken pieces up off the floor and put her together again.” Hallow founder Alex Jones shared. “She cut off the affair. She got sober for the first time in years. She prayed for her husband’s miraculous forgiveness and, in his own experience in adoration, he forgave her. Their family has been reunited.”

Sarah expressed her thanks to the Hallow team, who she considers to have been a life-line during her darkest hour. In a letter to Hallow, she wrote, “I don’t think I’d be standing here alive today if it were not for this app and the grace that God gave me through it.”

Jones said that Sarah’s tale is not unique to the faithful, with many of us “a little bit further from God than He invites us to be.” With a humble heart, Jones expressed his wish for Hallow to be able to reach the hearts of more people like Sarah, and draw them back to a relationship with Christ through prayer. Jones wrote:

“This is why we do this. This is what we’re working for. This is the vision for Hallow. If we spend the next 30 years and are able to be a part of just one more person like Sarah’s journey back to God, if we help God reach out to just one more of His lost ones … then it will have all been infinitely worth it.”

Now is the best time to join the Hallow community, with a simple and free download in the app store. There are plenty of prayers to be said on the free version, but interested users will find even more religious and prayerful content to keep them engaged under their subscription plan. Visit Hallow’s official website to learn more about their immense list of offerings.