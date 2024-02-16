5 Powerful Bible verses for when you feel worthless

If you doubt your value, then just look to these words from Scripture to give you a boost.

Sometimes in life we have moments of feeling utterly worthless. We might question what we are doing, and why. Yet, it’s important not to despair.

These wise words from Scripture remind us of our inherent worth, purpose, and the unconditional love God has for each of us, serving as powerful sources of comfort and encouragement during the times you may feel of little value to yourself and to others.

I praise you, because I am wonderfully made; wonderful are your works! My very self you know.” Psalm 139:14

This verse reminds us that we are fearfully and wonderfully made by God. It underscores our intrinsic value and uniqueness in His eyes, which can combat feelings of worthlessness.

Because you are precious in my eyes and glorious, and because I love you, I give people in return for you and nations in exchange for your life.” Isaiah 43:4

God emphasizes our worth and value to Him, so much so that He is willing to exchange nations for our sake. This verse highlights His deep love and regard for each of us.

For I know well the plans I have in mind for you — oracle of the Lord — plans for your welfare and not for woe, so as to give you a future of hope.” Jeremiah 29:11

God has a purposeful plan for our lives, filled with hope and a bright future as this passage points out. It reminds us that our worth is not determined by our circumstances but by God’s intentions for us.

For we are his handiwork, created in Christ Jesus for the good works that God has prepared in advance, that we should live in them.” Ephesians 2:10

These wise words highlight our identity as God’s masterpiece, created for a specific purpose. It reminds us that we are valuable because we are part of God’s divine design, with meaningful roles to fulfill in His kingdom.

For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor present things, nor future things, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8:38-39

Finally, this passage reassures us of the unwavering, unconditional love of God. No matter how we may feel about ourselves, nothing can separate us from His love, affirming our worthiness and significance in His sight.