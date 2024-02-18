Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 18 February |
Saint of the Day: Bl. John Pibush
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope pleas for prayer to end wars: “Prayer is effective”

Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican on February 07 2024

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 02/18/24

"Let us pray without growing weary, because prayer is effective, and let us ask the Lord for the gift of minds and hearts that are concretely dedicated to peace."

Pope Francis urged the faithful to pray for an end to the bloody conflicts causing so much heartache in Africa.

After praying the midday Angelus on February 18, he said:

It has now been 10 months since the outbreak of the armed conflict in Sudan, which has resulted in a very serious humanitarian situation. I again call on the warring parties to stop this war, which is doing so much harm to the people and the future of the country. We pray that ways of peace will soon be found to build the future of dear Sudan.

Violence against unarmed populations, destruction of infrastructure and insecurity are rampant once again in the province of Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, where the Catholic mission of Our Lady of Africa in Mazeze was also burned down in recent days. Let us pray for peace to return to that tormented region. And let us not forget so many other conflicts that are bloodying the African Continent and many parts of the world: also Europe, Palestine, Ukraine…

Let us not forget: War is a defeat, always. Wherever war is fought, the populations are exhausted, they are tired of war, which, as always, is useless and inconclusive, and will only bring death, only destruction, and will never bring a solution to the problems. Instead, let us pray without growing weary, because prayer is effective, and let us ask the Lord for the gift of minds and hearts that are concretely dedicated to peace.

Learn more about the conflict in Sudan:

Boy in South Sudan gets food
Read more:Catholic agency helping hordes of refugees deal with hunger
Tags:
AfricaPope FrancisSudanWar
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.