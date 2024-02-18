Pope pleas for prayer to end wars: “Prayer is effective”

"Let us pray without growing weary, because prayer is effective, and let us ask the Lord for the gift of minds and hearts that are concretely dedicated to peace."

Pope Francis urged the faithful to pray for an end to the bloody conflicts causing so much heartache in Africa.

After praying the midday Angelus on February 18, he said:

It has now been 10 months since the outbreak of the armed conflict in Sudan, which has resulted in a very serious humanitarian situation. I again call on the warring parties to stop this war, which is doing so much harm to the people and the future of the country. We pray that ways of peace will soon be found to build the future of dear Sudan. Violence against unarmed populations, destruction of infrastructure and insecurity are rampant once again in the province of Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, where the Catholic mission of Our Lady of Africa in Mazeze was also burned down in recent days. Let us pray for peace to return to that tormented region. And let us not forget so many other conflicts that are bloodying the African Continent and many parts of the world: also Europe, Palestine, Ukraine… Let us not forget: War is a defeat, always. Wherever war is fought, the populations are exhausted, they are tired of war, which, as always, is useless and inconclusive, and will only bring death, only destruction, and will never bring a solution to the problems. Instead, let us pray without growing weary, because prayer is effective, and let us ask the Lord for the gift of minds and hearts that are concretely dedicated to peace.

Learn more about the conflict in Sudan: