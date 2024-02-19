Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 19 February
Saint of the Day: Bl. John Sullivan
St. Francisco of Fatima’s deep love of the Eucharist

Philip Kosloski - published on 02/19/24

St. Francisco, one of the child visionaries at Fatima, had a strong devotion to the Eucharist and spent hours in adoration.

Outside of the miraculous visions at Fatima, the three shepherd children did all they could to follow the words of the Blessed Mother and commit themselves to a life of sincere devotion.

St. Francisco in particular became deeply devoted to the Eucharist, spending hours in front of the Blessed Sacrament.

According to Donal Anthony Foley, “Lucia tells us that at times on their way to school, as soon as they reached Fatima, [Francisco] would say to her: ‘Listen! You go to school, and I’ll stay here in the church, close to the Hidden Jesus. It’s not worth my while learning to read, as I’ll be going to Heaven very soon. On your way home, come here and call me.’”

St. Francisco would often spend hours in the church adoring Jesus hidden in the Eucharist.

It wasn’t until near his death that he was able to receive Holy Communion.

Fr. Robert J. Fox explains that, “After receiving the Hidden Jesus he lay for a long time with his eyes shut, making a good thanksgiving. ‘Today,’ he said to Jacinta, suffering from the same illness, ‘I am happier than you are, for I have the Hidden Jesus in my heart!‘”

Although he died at the young age of 10 years old, he had a pure faith, full of love and knew in his heart that Jesus was present in the Eucharist.

