St. Francis Cabrini for the Year of Prayer 2024

The prayer for this week during this Year of Prayer comes straight from the heart of St. Francis Xavier Cabrini. One of the chief penitential practices of Lent — almsgiving — is a way that we make a gift of self for the good of others — an offering of self-donation.

This desire fueled the holiness of this zealous missionary saint, and this prayer can be great fuel for our Lenten journey.

Jesus, I feel myself dying of love of you. It is a great sorrow for me, a slow martyrdom not to be able to do more for you. O my Lord! Stretch every fiber of my being, dear Lord, that I may more easily fly towards you; give me work to do so that I may lead souls to your divine heart. Amen

In preparation for the Jubilee ’25, the Pope has designated 2024 a Year of Prayer. Aleteia brings you a weekly prayer to grow in this year. Find them here.