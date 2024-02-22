This is the simplest prayer to the Holy Spirit

Invoke the aid of the Holy Spirit with the simplest and most direct prayer that the Church offers.

Praying to the Holy Spirit should be a central pillar of every Christian’s prayer life, though sometimes we may not even think about it.

The good news is that praying to the Holy Spirit doesn’t have to be complicated and is much simpler than we might imagine.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains the simplest prayer to the Holy Spirit:

The traditional form of petition to the Holy Spirit is to invoke the Father through Christ our Lord to give us the Consoler Spirit. Jesus insists on this petition to be made in his name at the very moment when he promises the gift of the Spirit of Truth. But the simplest and most direct prayer is also traditional, “Come, Holy Spirit,” and every liturgical tradition has developed it in antiphons and hymns. CCC 2671

Whenever we pray “Come, Holy Spirit,” we invite the Holy Spirit into our lives.

The Catechism also expands on this prayer by pointing out two liturgical variations of it:

Come, Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful and enkindle in them the fire of your love. Heavenly King, Consoler Spirit, Spirit of Truth, present everywhere and filling all things, treasure of all good and source of all life, come dwell in us, cleanse and save us, you who are All Good.

If we are ever in need of the Holy Spirit’s wisdom and grace, all we need to do is pray, “Come, Holy Spirit.”