Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Thursday 22 February |
The Feast of the Chair of St. Peter
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

This is the simplest prayer to the Holy Spirit

decision prayer uncertain man silence

tairome | Shutterstock

Philip Kosloski - published on 02/22/24

Invoke the aid of the Holy Spirit with the simplest and most direct prayer that the Church offers.

Praying to the Holy Spirit should be a central pillar of every Christian’s prayer life, though sometimes we may not even think about it.

The good news is that praying to the Holy Spirit doesn’t have to be complicated and is much simpler than we might imagine.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains the simplest prayer to the Holy Spirit:

The traditional form of petition to the Holy Spirit is to invoke the Father through Christ our Lord to give us the Consoler Spirit. Jesus insists on this petition to be made in his name at the very moment when he promises the gift of the Spirit of Truth. But the simplest and most direct prayer is also traditional, “Come, Holy Spirit,” and every liturgical tradition has developed it in antiphons and hymns.

CCC 2671

Whenever we pray “Come, Holy Spirit,” we invite the Holy Spirit into our lives.

The Catechism also expands on this prayer by pointing out two liturgical variations of it:

Come, Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful and enkindle in them the fire of your love.

Heavenly King, Consoler Spirit, Spirit of Truth, present everywhere and filling all things, treasure of all good and source of all life, come dwell in us, cleanse and save us, you who are All Good.

If we are ever in need of the Holy Spirit’s wisdom and grace, all we need to do is pray, “Come, Holy Spirit.”

kolorowy obraz Ducha Świętego w postaci gołębicy
Read more:How the Holy Spirit is always with us during prayer
HAND, WATER, SPRING
Read more:4 Wellsprings of prayer that we can freely drink from
Tags:
CCC PrayerHoly SpiritPrayer
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.