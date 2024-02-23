Film about Our Lady of Guadalupe now in cinemas in USA

The film "Guadalupe: Mother of Humanity" opened in Mexico, the United States, and Central America on February 22. Aleteia spoke with the director.

The film “Guadalupe: Mother of Humanity,” by Goya Producciones, opened in theaters in Mexico, the United States, and Central America on Thursday, February 22. The film was directed by Andrés Garrigó and produced by Josemaria Muñoz.

Aleteia spoke with them to learn more about the project.

Garrigó told Aleteia that, given the difficult times we live in, “it’s a great gift for humanity for someone to let them know that there is help, a mother who has touched hearts for 500 years, and that countless people have received favors from her.”

With this film, Goya Productions is contributing to the preparation of the fifth centenary of the Guadalupe apparitions, which will be celebrated in 2031.

Almost 500 years of graces and miracles

To shoot the film, the crew traveled to Mexico, the United States, and Germany. Goya Producciones

Freed from death, from the slavery of addictions, or the trauma of abortion, the people who shared their testimony for the film come from distant and seemingly unlikely countries. This shows that no matter your country of origin or the language you speak, “the Virgin can rescue you as soon as you call her.”

For example, in a region of Germany where only 1% of the population is Catholic, they met a family who, after having lost a son in an accident, turned away from the faith. Years later, the family returned to the Church thanks to a dramatic and unexpected experience with Our Lady of Guadalupe. The director adds, “What you will see is true, because these people aren’t lying. That has to encourage everyone to say, ‘Well, it’s in my hands! I just have to let her act, to trust.’”

And the fruits are beginning to show. With the first screenings of the film, the production team has already begun to hear testimonies, to see tears and smiles that allow them to confirm that Our Lady’s message is valid and is touching hearts. Even the Goya team itself experienced a small miracle! A member of their team, who had been interested in a religious vocation years ago, heard God’s call again and decided to follow him … all thanks to studying and meditating on the Nican Mopohua, the account of the apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The movie

Goya Productions made the film in collaboration with the Basilica of Guadalupe, the Archdiocese of Mexico, and the Intercontinental Guadalupana Novena. It includes a historical part, which explains how the Blessed Virgin changed the course of history during the conquest, and a scientific part, which reveals the mysteries hidden in the tilma.

Andrés Garrigó, director de la película Goya Producciones

Josemaría Muñoz, the executive producer, points out that “it’s easier to invite someone to the movies than to the parish. For someone who’s a little farther away, it’s a way to start. It’s a way to help people who have lost their faith or are a little farther away.”

He adds, “Surely, they will be touched by Our Lady and will leave the cinema changed. Even if you believe, have a lot of faith and are very devout, you will also come out changed, because you’ll see the universality of the devotion, and the Blessed Virgin’s affection.”

The film is already showing in cities across the USA and will be screened in 18 countries around the world. All the information can be found on the official web page.